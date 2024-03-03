Run Archery trialled for the first time in UAE at the Fazza Para-Archery World Ranking Tournament

Just before they get into serious action in the 8th Fazza Para-Archery World Ranking Tournament World Qualifying Tournament for Paris 2024, the participants got a taste of a new unique format of archery, Run Archery.

It was all about fun and excitement on Friday night in Dubai as the organisers of Dubai 2024, the Paralympic Games qualifying event, trialled for the first time in the United Arab Emirates the unique format of archery, Run Archery. As many as 21 shooters, coaches, team officials and players from across the globe took part in the new shooting discipline that connects archery with running, at the Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds.

“We wanted to try something different; give a unique experience to everyone during the Para Archery World Ranking Tournament. This is a new format of archery which is popular in Europe and recognised by World Archery. We are looking forward to having this format as competition in UAE,” said Al Rao, Para Archery coach.

There was also a seminar held for the National Technical Officials ahead of the trialled event and “everyone was so excited”, Rao was quoted as saying by the organisers of the event.

The format, like the sport of biathlon, included shooting and running with penalties for missed arrows and time penalties. The rules include participants taking part in a 400m run and shooting six arrows standing. Any missed arrows will incur a penalty running lap for each missed one, then a second 400m run followed by shooting four arrows in a kneeling position and a third 400m run. “Hopefully we will get to see a competition of Run Archery happening in UAE soon. We are all looking forward to it,” said Adil Alhammadi from UAE Archery.

The 8th Fazza Para-Archery World Ranking Tournament World Qualifying Tournament for Paris 2024 - Dubai 2024 begins with the qualification on Sunday.