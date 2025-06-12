Ruturaj Gaikwad Joins Yorkshire for County Championship and One-Day Cup

Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to join Yorkshire as a strong batsman. He has proven his skill across all formats, especially during his current overseas spell where he scored seven centuries in 38 first-class matches. His highest score so far is 195 runs. At 28, Gaikwad is an IPL champion with Chennai Super Kings and has captained the team for the past two seasons.

Gaikwad, a right-handed batsman from Pune, has played first-class cricket for India A and made 29 appearances in international limited-overs matches, including ODIs and T20Is. He will play for Yorkshire in the Rothesay County Championship from late July through the summer and also participate in some Metro Bank One-Day Cup matches in August.

He started his senior domestic career in the 2016/17 season with Maharashtra. His breakthrough came during the 2021 IPL season when he scored 635 runs, the highest by any batter that year, helping Chennai Super Kings win their fourth IPL title. Gaikwad usually opens the batting but can also bat at three or four, maintaining a first-class average of 41.77 with seven centuries and 14 fifties.

Gaikwad had captained Maharashtra and India A, leading the latter on a tour of Australia. He scored an unbeaten 123 off 57 balls for India in November 2023. He is one of only 15 batsmen worldwide to score 220+ runs in a List A match. Former Indian greats like Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, and Pujara have also played for the county.