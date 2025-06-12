Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Ruturaj Gaikwad Joins Yorkshire for County Championship and One-Day Cup
Indian batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, IPL champion and captain of Chennai Super Kings, will play for Yorkshire in the 2025 County Championship and Metro Bank One-Day Cup. Known for his versatile batting, Gaikwad has scored seven first-class centuries and made international appearances in limited-overs cricket.
Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to join Yorkshire as a strong batsman. He has proven his skill across all formats, especially during his current overseas spell where he scored seven centuries in 38 first-class matches. His highest score so far is 195 runs. At 28, Gaikwad is an IPL champion with Chennai Super Kings and has captained the team for the past two seasons.
Gaikwad, a right-handed batsman from Pune, has played first-class cricket for India A and made 29 appearances in international limited-overs matches, including ODIs and T20Is. He will play for Yorkshire in the Rothesay County Championship from late July through the summer and also participate in some Metro Bank One-Day Cup matches in August.
He started his senior domestic career in the 2016/17 season with Maharashtra. His breakthrough came during the 2021 IPL season when he scored 635 runs, the highest by any batter that year, helping Chennai Super Kings win their fourth IPL title. Gaikwad usually opens the batting but can also bat at three or four, maintaining a first-class average of 41.77 with seven centuries and 14 fifties.
Gaikwad had captained Maharashtra and India A, leading the latter on a tour of Australia. He scored an unbeaten 123 off 57 balls for India in November 2023. He is one of only 15 batsmen worldwide to score 220+ runs in a List A match. Former Indian greats like Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, and Pujara have also played for the county.