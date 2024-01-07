Rybakina eases past Sabalenka to win Brisbane International

Brisbane: World No.4 Elena Rybakina captured her sixth career title and first of the season at the Brisbane International, defeating World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka 6-0, 6-3 in the final on Sunday.

Rybakina is the ninth woman to be crowned a WTA singles champion in Brisbane, with the world No.4 completing her flawless campaign against Sabalenka in the 2024 final.

With her 6-0 6-3 victory over the reigning Australian Open champion, Rybakina halted Sabalenka’s remarkable win streak in Australia at 15 matches.

Sabalenka and Rybakina came into Sunday's final having not lost a set in Brisbane. The Brisbane final between the tournament top seeds would prove a far different contest, with a potently efficient Rybakina running away with the first set in just 24 minutes.

It took until the second game of the second set for Sabalenka to register on the scoreboard, but as Rybakina combined her stunning touch with controlled power and her trademark composure it wasn’t enough to stop the Kazakhstani’s near-perfect victory.

"Despite the score, it’s always tough to play against you," said a Rybakina as she congratulated Sabalenka for reaching the final in Brisbane. We always push each other, which I think is great. Hopefully we meet (at the Australian Open) in Melbourne for sure. I think it’s going to be a great battle again."