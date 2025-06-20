Sai Sudharsan Makes His Test Debut for India Against England

Sai Sudharsan from Tamil Nadu is making his Test debut for India on Friday in the match against England in Leeds. He received his Test cap from Cheteshwar Pujara, and India’s new captain Shubman Gill will lead the team, while Ben Stokes captains England. Sudharsan is the 317th player to represent India in Test cricket and will likely bat at number 3.

Sudharsan is a left-handed batsman who had an amazing IPL 2025 season, scoring the most runs with 759. He also played for Surrey in England’s County cricket in 2023 and 2024, where he scored his first century in English conditions. In 29 major matches so far, he has scored 1,957 runs with an average of about 40.

Before his Test debut, Sudharsan played three One Day Internationals for India in South Africa in 2022, scoring two half-centuries. He also played for the India A team in Australia last year and made a century in a practice match. His family has been a big support throughout his journey to the national team.