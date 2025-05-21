Sanju Samson Makes History as First Player to Score 4000 Runs for Rajasthan Royals in IPL

Sanju Samson forayed into the record books in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by becoming the first from Rajasthan Royals to score 4000 runs. Samson, who made his IPL debut in 2013, has played 148 matches for the franchise and accumulated 4027 runs at a strike rate of 141.24. Next on the list are Buttler (3055), Ajinkya Rahane (2810), and Shane Watson (2372) are the players with the most runs for the Rajasthan Royals.

Sanju reached this milestone during Rajasthan’s match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 20, 2025. He scored 41 runs off 31 balls, including 3 fours and 2 sixes. Samson has played his entire IPL career for Rajasthan Royals, except for two seasons (2016 and 2017), when he played for Delhi Capitals. To date, Sanju has featured in 176 IPL matches, scoring a total of 4704 runs at a strike rate of 139.05. His tally includes 26 half-centuries and 3 centuries.

After the Rajasthan Royals were banned from the IPL for the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Sanju Samson played for the Delhi Capitals. In his two seasons with them, he played 28 matches, scoring 677 runs, including a century. Sanju was appointed as the captain of the Rajasthan Royals in 2021, and he led the team for five seasons.

This season, however, Sanju missed the majority of the matches due to injury. Riyan Parag stepped into the shoes of Samson, however, the Rajasthan Royals had a disappointing season overall and were eliminated from the tournament. Despite a late surge in form, Rajasthan finished second from the bottom in the points table with just four wins from their 14 matches. In their final game of the season against CSK, Rajasthan secured a consolation victory.

In the match against CSK, Rajasthan chased down a target of 188 runs in 17.1 overs. CSK had set a target of 187/8 in their 20 overs. With contributions from Ayush Matre (43), Dewald Brevis (42), and Shivam Dube (39).

