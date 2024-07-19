Scottish footballer Greg Stewart joins Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have signed Greg Stewart from Scottish club Kilmarnock on a one-year deal. The attacking midfielder and striker fits into Mohun Bagan Super Giant coach Jose Molina’s scheme of things, as the team was looking for a versatile player who can be a good addition in both the midfield and also play in the front.

Stewart is not new to Indian football. The Scottish player played for Jamshedpur FC in the 2021-22 season and moved to Mumbai City FC the following season. He played 21 matches for Jamshedpur FC and scored 11 goals, while he scored 10 goals in 29 appearances for Mumbai City FC. He also won the League Shield with both Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC.



During his days at Jamshedpur FC, Stewart was involved in 10 assists too and won the Indian Super League Hero of the League award.



He also played in the Durand Cup and in the AFC Champions League for Mumbai City FC.



Stewart will play alongside Jason Cummings, Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh at Mohun Bagan Super Giant.



Stewart has a good passing range and excellent finishing skills and the midfielder said it was a dream of his to play for a club from Kolkata. “It has been a long dream of mine to play in Kolkata – the mecca of Indian football. I am familiar with most stadiums across the country and have won personal accolades as well as championships during my time in Indian football. However, to play for a historic and legacy-rich club like Mohun Bagan and don the famous colours of Green and Maroon will be a completely different feeling,” he said in a club statement.



Stewart will join Mohun Bagan Super Giant before July 29. The team will commence their pre-season on July 29, also known and celebrated as Mohun Bagan Day. Mohun Bagan Day is celebrated in honour of the club’s victory over East Yorkshire Regiment in the 1911 IFA Shield Final.



Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s head coach, Molina, will reach Kolkata on July 28 and oversee the team’s training from July 29 as they prepare for the upcoming season.

