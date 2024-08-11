Sebastian Coe weighs bid for IOC president as Bach steps down

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has announced that he is giving "serious thought" to running for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) following Thomas Bach's decision not to seek a third term.

Bach, who has led the Olympic movement since 2013, confirmed on Saturday that he will step down when his term concludes, opening the door for new leadership.

Coe, whose final term as World Athletics chief ends in 2027, has long been considered a potential successor to Bach. The British sports administrator, a two-time Olympic gold medallist in the 1500m and the mastermind behind the successful London 2012 Olympic Games, has been a prominent figure in the Olympic movement for decades.

Speaking to reporters, Coe acknowledged the significance of the opportunity, stating, "I've always made it clear that if the opportunity arose, I would give it serious thought. The opportunity has arisen, and clearly, I need to think about that. Of course, I'm going to consider this."

While he did not commit to running, Coe outlined the experiences that he believes would make him a strong candidate for the IOC presidency. "I have been involved in the Olympic movement for the larger part of my life," Coe told the reporters.

Looking ahead, Coe emphasised the importance of innovation and change for the future of the IOC, stressing that sport must remain at the core of the Olympic movement. "We know that the Olympic Games is fundamentally about sport," he said. "I've sensed in recent times that sport, in a way, has slipped down the agenda."

"I've chaired an Olympic Games from bid through delivery, two years of legacy. After that, I've been privileged to compete in two Olympic Games. I chaired the National Olympic Committee, and I now have the best job in the world as president of the number one Olympic sport."

Coe also highlighted his role in reforming World Athletics after taking over from Lamine Diack, who was embroiled in a scandal involving the cover-up of Russian doping cases. Under Coe's leadership, World Athletics implemented a hardline stance against doping and took the unprecedented step of banning Russian and Belarusian athletes in response to the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Additionally, Coe's decision to award Olympic track and field gold medallists $50,000 each in prize money has sparked both praise and criticism, reflecting his willingness to innovate within the sport.

Despite his strong credentials, Coe was quick to acknowledge the potential competition for the IOC presidency. "There are many other potential candidates within the Olympic movement who have good qualifications for that role," he said. "We're a diverse group of global people, international candidates who would fit that bill."