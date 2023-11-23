Servo Masters 2023: Om Prakash Chouhan, Baisoya, Sukra Bahadur Rai share clubhouse lead on Day 2

Digboi (Assam) : PGTI Ranking leader Om Prakash Chouhan of Mhow, Delhi’s Sachin Baisoya and Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai were the joint clubhouse leaders with a total of nine-under 135 after Day 2 of the IndianOil Servo Masters 2023 being played at the Digboi Golf Links.

The one-hour fog delay at the start of round two of the INR 80 lakh event on Thursday meant play could not be completed on Day 2 in time and was suspended due to fading light.

In all, twenty-two players, out of a total of 122, are yet to complete their second round. Round two will now resume at 0700 hrs on Friday. Round three will commence after the completion of round two and the announcement of the cut. Kapil Kumar, Mohd Azhar and Sri Lanka’s Anura Rohana were tied for fourth at eight-under 136.

Sukra Bahadur Rai (68-67) made a bogey on the fifth before rallying with birdies on the next four holes, capitalizing on two par-5s and leaving himself four-footers on the other two holes. Sukra, also known as ‘Venus’ on his local tour in Nepal, made further in-roads with two more birdies on the back-nine including a 12-feet conversion on the 12th.

Om Prakash Chouhan (67-68) came up with an eagle, four birdies and two bogeys while Sachin Baisoya (66-69), currently second on the TATA Steel PGTI Ranking, produced four birdies and a bogey. The highlight of Chouhan’s round was the chip-in from the hazard for eagle on the 15th.

Noida-based amateur Aarav D Shah, an Australian national, was the highest placed among the three amateurs as his total read even-par 144.

