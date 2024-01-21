Shoaib Malik marries Pak actor amid rumours of divorce with Sania

Hyderabad: Pakistan cricket star Shoaib Malik married popular Pakistani actor Sana Javed amid rumours of his separation with tennis player Sania Mirza. Shoaib Malik took to social media to share photos from their wedding ceremony on Saturday.

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed were rumoured to be dating and the Pakistan cricketer added fuel to fire when he wished the Pakistan actor on her birthday last year. "Happy Birthday Buddy," Shoiab Malik had written, sharing a photo of them together on his Instagram page.

Sana Javed also shared photos from their wedding ceremony on social media on Saturday. Fans of the star cricketer were taken aback as rumours of his separation with Sania Mirza had dominated headlines on both sides of the border. Notably, Shoaib Malik had divorced Ayesha Siddiqui in 2010 before marrying tennis star Sania Mirza later that year.

Sana Javed also changed her name in the bio of her Instagram account, making it Sana Shoaib Malik. Sana Javed was also married earlier to singer Umar Jaswal from 2020 and the duo divorced in 2023.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza kept tight-lipped about their private lives even as speculation was rife about their separation. Sania Mirza, only on Wednesday, shared a cryptic post, sparking rumours of her divorce with Shoaib Malik.

“Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely."

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza married in a traditional Muslim ceremony in Hyderabad in 2010, followed by a Walima ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan.

Izhaan, the couple’s first child, was born in 2018.

'It was a Khula' Says Sania's father

After Shoaib Malik’s public declaration of his second wedding, Sania Mirza’s father, Imran Mirza, revealed that his daughter and the 41-year-old former cricketer had divorced through ‘Khula’, before Malik’s second marriage. A Khula is an Islamic jurisprudence through which a woman can initiate a divorce from her husband unilaterally.