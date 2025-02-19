Shweta Mansingh takes one-shot lead in third leg of WPGT

Pune: Shweta Mansingh, who has more than once come close to winning her maiden title on the Women’s Pro Golf Tour, put herself in pole position after the first round of the third leg of the WPGT 2025 at the Poona Club Golf Course.

Shweta shot 2-under 69 and took a one-shot lead over Sneha Singh and Vani Kapoor, who carded 1-under 70 each.

Experienced Neha Tripathi (71) was tied third with Hitaashee Bakshi, winner of the Hero OOM last year, but making her first start this season, who opened with a bogey but closed with a birdie for a round of 71.

Four players Amandeep Drall, Kriti Chowhan, Shagun Narain and Vidhatri Urs were tied for sixth place with scores of 1-over 72 each. Seher Atwal (73) was tied for tenth with the top amateur of the day, Saanvi Somu.

Shweta, who was tied for second with Sneha in Leg 16 of the 2023 season at TNGF, was also tied for second earlier at Leg 15 of the 2021 season at RCGC. Shweta, who is based out of Gurugram, dropped an early bogey on the second, but she made up with three birdies in four holes between the fourth and the seventh. She turned in 2-under and added another birdie on the 10th to go three-under. A late bogey on the Par-5 18th hole pulled her back as she finished at 2-under 69.

Sneha, winner of the second Leg this season, had one bogey on Par-5 but made up with birdies on the 10th and the 13th to ensure she was under par for the day.

Vani Kapoor, who was runner-up behind Sneha in the second leg, saw all the action on the front nine with one bogey on the third and birdies on the fourth and the ninth. She parred the entire back nine.

Neha Tripathi’s four birdies were undone by two bogeys and a double bogey, while Hitaashee Bakshi had two each of birdies and bogeys.



