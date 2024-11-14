Sindhu movers to pre-quarters, Lakshya bows out

Kumamoto: Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu sailed into the pre-quarterfinals but Lakshya Sen made an opening-round exit from the Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500 tournament here on Wednesday.

World number 20 Sindhu brushed aside Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan, ranked 11, 21-12, 21-18 in 38 minutes in a one-sided first round match. She will take on Michelle Li of Canada in the next round. Sen squandered a one game advantage to go down 22-20, 17-21, 16-21 to Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao in the men’s singles round of 32 clash.

The Paris Olympics semifinalist held a slim lead in the decider before Hao took control. With the score reading 17-16, both shuttlers were fighting tooth and nail but Hao won the last five points in a row to emerge victorious.