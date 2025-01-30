Smith reaches 10K Test runs milestone

Galle: Veteran batter Steve Smith completed his 10,000 Test run with his first scoring shot on day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka here at Galle International Stadium on Wednesday. The stand-in skipper became the fourth Australian man to reach a rare milestone and the overall 15th man to achieve the feat.

The 35-year-old joined Allan Border, Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting as Australians to get to 10,000 Test runs. Interestingly, all three were captains of the Test team when they made their 10,000th run.

Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine has shared his thoughts on Smith’s debut and rapid ascent to becoming one of the nation’s greatest cricketers.

Paine made his Australian debut alongside Smith in 2010 at Lord’s against Pakistan. Smith, initially chosen as a bowling all-rounder, scored 1 and 12 in his debut Test, batting at number 8.

Paine said everyone expected him to be just a leg spinner with the ability to bat competently at number 8 or 9, but no one thought he would define a generation of cricket.

“In his second Test at Headingley, Smith scored 70-odd. He was batting at nine and he was playing some shots that showed us that this guy is different.