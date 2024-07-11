Sourav Ganguly buys Kolkata-based team in Indian Racing Festival

Former Indian captain and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has ventured into the world of motorsport when he became the owner of Kolkata Royal Tigers racing team ahead of the 2024 season of the Indian Racing Festival.

The Indian Racing Festival is a premier motorsport event and has two main championships – the Indian Racing League (IRL) and Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC).

The Indian Racing League is an FMSCI (Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India) approved league and is India’s only four-wheel racing league. The league features six franchises.

Formula 4 is an open-wheel, single seater racing tournament, especially for junior motorsport drivers. It is also the first step of racing after the karting stage to the single-seater racing stage.

Eight city-based teams – Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Kochi, and Ahmedabad – will compete in the Indian Racing Festival. The tournament will commence in August and will go till November.

The Kolkata Royal Tigers team is making its debut in the tournament.

Ganguly said it was just about time that he got into the world of motorsport as he is passionate about the sport. He added that the league gives an opportunity for the sport to grow in the city and state. “I am truly excited to embark on this journey with the Kolkata team in the Indian Racing Festival. Motorsports has always been a passion of mine while this opportunity not only allows me to contribute to the growth of motorsport in Kolkata but also aligns with my belief in fostering a culture of excellence and sportsmanship. Together with the Kolkata Royal Tigers, we aim to build a strong legacy in the Indian Racing Festival and inspire a new generation of motorsport enthusiasts, making the Kolkata Royal Tigers a formidable force in the Festival,” he said, in a statement released by the league.

Ganguly is also the co-owner of Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan.