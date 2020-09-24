Special Olympics Bharat launches developmental sports

New Delhi: Special Olympics Bharat has launched developmental sports for young athletes to enable their transition to higher sports participation by learning sport-specific skills.

Herbalife Nutrition, a global nutrition company, has extended support to the tune of $150,000 for two years from April 2020 to expand the programming across the length and breadth of the country.

The virtual launch event on Wednesday evening witnessed the gracious presence of Ajay Khanna, Vice President & Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition (India) , Dipak Natali, President & Managing Director, Special Olympics - Asia Pacific Region; Air Marshal Keelor PVSM, KC, AVSM, VrC, Founder & CEO, SO Bharat and Satish Pillai, Chairman SO Bharat.

Developmental sports activities can provide an age-appropriate introduction to sports for children with and without intellectual disabilities, ages 6-12 years old.

'Special Olympics Young Athletes' provide children with a general introduction to the fundamental gross motor movements that would help them become more successful in sport.

"Herbalife Nutrition is proud to reach out and change the lives of the specially-abled children and athletes, with the help of Special Olympics Bharat. Sports is a great equaliser and Special Olympics Bharat has been at the forefront of inspiring not only the sporting talent but also enabling attitudinal change in the communities we live in," said Ajay.

"The children are blessed with phenomenal determination, and we are happy to be able to give them a platform to shine while sending a very powerful message to the world. That resilience helps overcome all odds. Our relationship with Special Olympics Bharat exemplifies our commitment to build it better and we look forward to continuing this deeply meaningful relationship," he added.