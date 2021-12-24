Sporting Highlights-2021



Jan 27

ICC Player of the Month: ICC introduces Player of the Month awards to recognise best performances of cricketers. Fans registered with the ICC can also be able to vote online every month to award their favourite male and female cricketers across all three formats of international cricket played in that month.

Jan 31

Denmark edge out Sweden 26-24 at the Cairo Stadium Sports Hall in Egypt to retain IHF World Men's Handball title

FEB 2

BCCI cancels Ranji Trophy for first time in 87 years, agrees to hold Hazare trophy.

Feb 7

Tom Brady (Inset) wins 7th Super Bowl title as new team Tampa Bay secure 31-9 victory over Kansas City

feb 21

Serbia's Novak Djokovic (right) wins record-extending ninth Australian Open by defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2.

mar 12

Mithali Raj becomes first Indian woman cricketer to score 10,000 international runs across all formats. She also become the second woman cricketer internationally to achieve the milestone of 10,000 international runs.

mar 20

Alexis Pinturault of France and Slovakian Petra Vihova claim Alphine Ski World cup titles

apr 11

Hideki Matsuyama claims one-shot victory at US Masters, first Japanese man to win golf major.

apr 20

India's Mirabai Chanu creates new world record & national record in Clean and Jerk after lifting 119 kg at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent.

apr 21

Asian Wrestling Championships 2021: India clinches 14 medals including 5 Gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze to finish third in the medal tally, behind Iran and Kazakhstan which topped the 34th edition of the Championship with 17 medals each.

May 11

Man City, Atletico Madrid, Internazionale and Bayern Munich win Europe's top soccer leagues

may 22

Toulouse beat La Rochelle to win fifth European Cup rugby title

May 23

Phil Mickelson (left) takes US PGA Championship, becoming oldest major winner at 50

may 29

Chelsea defeat Man City 1-0 in all-English UEFA Champions League final

MAy 30

Colombia's Egan Bernal wind Gitod'ltala

June 5

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce becomes second-fastest woman in history. Fraser-Pryce beat Carmelita Jeter's 2009 record of 10.64 seconds

June 20

Spain's Jon Rahm wins first gold major at US OpenShafali Verma becomes youngest Indian Cricketer to make debut in all formats: Shafali at the age of 17 years and 150 days made her ODI debut to achieve the feat. It made her the 5th youngest cricketer overall in the list which is headed by Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

June 24

World Test Championship Final: New Zealand crowned ICC World Test Champions, lift inaugural WTC Trophy after an 8-wicket victory over India in the final hour of a nail-biting reserve day with a boundary from Taylor.

June 28

July 1

Abhimanyu Mishra youngest-ever Chess Grandmaster: Abhimanyu Mishra, a 12-years old Indian-origin boy, becomes the youngest ever Grandmaster in Chess breaking the record of 12 years and 7 months set by GM Sergey Karjakin in 2002.

July 11

Argentina beat perennial rivals Brazil 1-0 at Maracana Stadium to claim 15th Copa America title

Italy beat England on penalties 3-2 after 1-1 extra-time draw at Wembley to win Uefa Euro 2020. Italy conquer Europe for first time since 1968. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma named player of tournament.

Euro 2020 Golden Boot: Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo wins Golden Boot after finishing as top goalscorer. Ronaldo, 36, scored five goals for Portugal same as the Czech Republic's forward Patrik Schick. The Portugal captain won with one tie-breaker of assists while Schick finished with zero assists.

Novak Djokovic dominate the tennis world in 2021: Novak Djokovic seals sixth Wimbledon title, joining Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slams.

July 18

TadejPogacar, 22, wins second successive Tour de France

July 20

Milwaukee Bucks win first NBA title since 1971 with victory over Phoenix Suns

aug 1

Shuttler PV Sindhu wins bronze, becomes second Indian after Sushil Kumar to win two individual Olympic medals. She had won silver in 2016 Rio Olympic Games after losing in the final to Spain's Carolina Marin.

aug 7

Neeraj Chopra clinches gold, becomes first-ever Indian athlete to win gold at Olympic Games. He wins gold medal in javelin with a throw of 87.58m.He is the second Indian-ever to win an individual gold after Abhinav Bindra, who won gold in Men's 10m air rifle in shooting in 2008 Olympic Games.

aug 11

Lionel Messi signs for PSG, ending 17-year career with Barcelona

aug 23

World Athletics U20 Championships: India's Shaili Singh wins the silver medal with a jump of 6.59m, missing the gold by just a centimetre. Sweden's Maja Askag wins gold with a jump of 6.60m.

sept 6

Best-ever Paralympics for India: India scripted history at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 with its best-ever medal tally of 19 medals, which includes five gold medals, eight silver medals, and six bronze medals. The 19 medals were clinched by Indian para athletes across five sporting disciplines including shooting, javelin throw, badminton, athletics and archery.

sept 11

Britain's Emma Raducanu, 18, wins US Open – first ever qualifier to win Grand Slam title

oct 8

World Wrestling Championships: Anshu Malik becomes the first Indian woman wrestler to win a Silver medal in the women's 57-kg category at the World Wrestling Championships.

oct 10

Tyson Fury knocks out Deontay Wilder in 11th round to retain WBC heavyweight crown

oct 13

Sunil Chhetri breaks Pele's goal record:

Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri broke legendary Brazilian football player Pele's international goal record on October 13, 2021 during the match against the Maldives in the ongoing 2021 SAFF Championship. Sunil Chhetri surpassed Pele's International goal record of 77 goals when he scored a goal in the 62nd minute in India's match against the Maldives. The Indian football captain has also become the joint sixth-highest international goal scorer in the world.

oct 14

ISSF Junior World Championship: India finish on top with 43 medals, including 17 gold, 16 silvers and 10 bronze medals

oct 24

Fabio Quartararo becomes MotoGP world champion, as legend Valentino Rossi calls it quits

oct 25

New IPL Teams 2021 - Ahmedabad and Lucknow: The Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG group placed the winning bid worth Rs 7,090 crore for the Lucknow IPL team, while CVC Capital Partners have claimed Ahmedabad with a bid of Rs 5,166 crore.

Nov 5

Akash Kumar becomes India's 7th male boxer to win medal at Worlds. Indian boxer Akash Kumar wins bronze after suffering a 0-5 loss against Kazakhstan's Makhmud Sabyrkhan in the 54-kg category at the 2021 AIBA men's World Boxing Championships in Belgrade.

Nov 14

ICC T20 World Cup: Australia pummel New Zealand by 8 wickets to claim maiden crown. David Warner was named T20 World Cup 2021 player of the tournament and Mitchell Marsh was named player of the match

Nov 18

India vs Pakistan T20 match most viewed T20I in history

ICC reveals record viewership of 167 million, making it the most viewed T20I till date. It was held in the United Arab Emirates between October 17 - November 14, 2021.

Nov 30

Ballon d'Or Winner 2021: Lionel Messi won the men's Ballon d'Or award for a record seventh time on November 30, 2021. Spain's Alexia Putellas won the women's Ballon d'Or award for the first time. This year, two new Ballon d'Or awards were also introduced- 'The Striker of the Year' & 'The Club of the Year'. While the striker of the year award went to Robert Lewandowski, the Best Club of the Year award went to Chelsea.

Dec 2

World Athletics Awards 2021: India Legend Anju Bobby George named 'Woman of the Year' at the World Athletics Awards 2021. A retired Indian sprinter Anju Bobby George was conferred the awardfor her continuous efforts in advancing the sport in India and for inspiring more women to follow her footsteps and achieve their dreams of being successful athletes. The Olympic Champions Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica and Norway's KarstenWarholm were named the World Athletes of the year.

Dec 5

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup: Argentina beat six-time champions Germany 4-2 to lift FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cupat the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha on December 5, this is their second title win.India finished fourth after losing 1-3 to France in the third-place match.Argentina became the only third team after Germany (six wins) and India (2001, 2016) to win multiple Junior Hockey WC titles.

Dec 6'

Asia Youth Para Games 2021: Indian shuttlers bag 15 medals, including 4 Gold, 7 Silver, and 4 Bronze. PalakKohli, HardikMakkar and SanjanaKumari won three medals each. The 4th edition of the Asian Youth Para Games 2021 was held in Manama, Bahrain from December 2 to 6, 2021. India finished fifth overall with 36 medals while Iran topped the medal tally with 97.

Dec 12

Max Verstappen wins his first F1 World Championship, beating Lewis Hamilton on final lap of thrilling season finale in Abu Dhabi

Dec 19

Yash Dhull to lead the U-19 World Cup India Squad 2022

The U-19 World Cup will be played from January 14 to February 2, 2022, in West Indies across the four host countries. U-19 Indian Squad, lead by YashDhull, will square off against South Africa on January 15, 2022. Check the full list of the U-19 World Cup 2022 Indian Squad.



