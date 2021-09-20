  • Menu
State athlete Jagan to run in Chicago Marathon

State athlete Jagan to run in Chicago Marathon
State athlete Jagan to run in Chicago Marathon

Hyderabad: YS Jaganmohan Reddy, a resident of Choppadandy village, Karimnagar district, has qualified for the world-class Chicago Marathon to be held on October 10.

The 46-year-old State runner qualified for the Chicago marathon as he cleared the Athletics Federation of India (AFI)'s official trials by successfully completing full marathon (42.2 km) in 2 hours and 55 minutes.

As many as 30,000 athletes from 200 countries are expected to take part and Jaganmohan Reddy is the only athlete from Telangana to qualify for the Chicago event.

Sports Minister V Srininvas Goud promised him all support from the part of the government. Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy also lauded Jagan and said his feat is a matter of pride for the State of Telangana.

