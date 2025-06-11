Live
Steve Smith Equals Ricky Ponting’s Record for Most ICC Finals Played by an Australian
Steve Smith matches Ricky Ponting’s record of playing the most ICC finals for Australia during the WTC 2025 final against South Africa. Here’s a look at top cricketers with the most ICC final appearances and wins.
Australian legendary cricketer Steve Smith has acheieved another major milestone by equaling legendary cricketer Ricky Ponting’s record for the most ICC finals played by an Australian player. Smith achieved this feat during the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's in England.
Ricky Ponting appeared in six ICC finals across all formats for Australia, a record Smith has now matched. Prior to this final, Smith had played in five ICC finals, winning four of them. In comparison, Ponting won five of his six ICC finals, most of them as captain.
When looking at the global list, Indian stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli top the chart for most ICC finals played. Both have featured in nine ICC finals each. Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja follows closely with eight appearances, while former India star Yuvraj Singh stands third with seven finals.
In terms of ICC trophies won, Ricky Ponting leads with five to his name. Trailing just behind with four ICC trophies each are Adam Gilchrist, Glenn McGrath, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Shane Watson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, and Rohit Sharma.