Sub-jr Women's Hockey League: SAI Shakti to meet Odisha Naval Tata Centre in final

Lucknow: SAI Shakti Team and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre won their respective semifinals on Day 9 of the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League – Finals being played at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. SAI Shakti Team will play Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre in the Final on April 6.

Meanwhile, HAR Hockey Academy and Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur won their respective 5th/8th classification matches

SAI Shakti Team in final

In the first semifinal, the SAI Shakti Team defeated the SAI Bal Team 5-0. Bhavya (2’, 14’) converted two penalty corners and Nisha Dadel (3’), Khushi (25’) and Binati Minz (50’) scored a field goal each for SAI Shakti Team as they qualified for the Final.

In the second semifinal, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre defeated Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy 3-0. Doli Bhoi (30’), Payal Sonkar (50’) and Drupati Naik (57’) scored a field goal each for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre as they won their Semi-Final without conceding a goal.

In the first of the 5th/8th classification matches, HAR Hockey Academy defeated Raja Karan Hockey Academy 14-0. Shashi Khasa (1’, 5’, 9’, 28’, 34’, 38’, 55’, 57’) stole the show with eight goals, Seema (15’, 20’) scored a brace while Kirti (10’), Diksha (19’), Bharti (44’) and Neeshu (60’) scored a goal each for HAR Hockey Academy.

In the second of the 5th/8th classification matches, Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur defeated Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 10-2. Eight of the ten goals for Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur came from Madhu Sidar (5’, 8’, 11’, 18’, 28’, 29’, 40’, 59’) while captain Rukhamani Khus (12’) and Yashoda Meravi (32’) scored a goal each. The two goals for Jai Bharat Hockey Academy came from Captain Annu (50’) and Sushma (53’).

On Saturday, the SAI Shakti Team will play Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre in the final while SAI Bal will face Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy in the 3rd/4th place match.