Sudirman Cup: India grouped with 11-time champs China

Kuala Lumpur: India have been drawn with China, Finland and Thailand in Group A of the 2021 Sudirman Cup badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

The Chinese team, already the most successful one in Sudirman Cup history, will have the opportunity to consolidate their gains as they seek their 12th title.

Among other contenders is Japan, which is drawn with Malaysia, England and Egypt in Group D.

Indonesia, winner of the Sudirman Cup in its inaugural year 1989, is in Group C with Denmark, Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and Canada, while Group B consists of Chinese Taipei, South Korea, Tahiti and Germany.

The Sudirman Cup is the world mixed team badminton championship which takes place every two years.

The 2021 Sudirman Cup will be held from September 26 to October 3 in Vantaa, Finland.

The Badminton Association of India will pick the team for the Sudirman Cup and Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in a selection trial on August 28. A total of 105 players, including Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Verma brothers -- Sameer and Sourabh, Parupalli Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, N Sikki Reddy, Ashmita Chaliha, Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap and Gayatri Gopichand have been called for the trials.

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu, 2012 London Games bronze winner Saina Newhal, Tokyo Olympian B Sai Praneeth, 2016 Rio Olympics quarterfinalist Kidambi Srikanth and world No. 10 Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have been selected directly for the two events.