Super Cup 2025: FC Goa begin title defence at home against Jamshedpur FC

Fatorda (Goa): With one round of continental challenges behind them, FC Goa now turn their attention to defending domestic silverware as they begin their Super Cup 2025 campaign on home soil. The Gaurs will open their title defence against Jamshedpur FC, the side they defeated in last season’s final, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday.
The reigning champions have been drawn into a competitive Group B, featuring Durand Cup winners NorthEast United FC and I-League champions Inter Kashi, alongside their opening-day opponents Jamshedpur. It is a balanced group that promises high-quality encounters, with all of FC Goa’s fixtures taking place in Fatorda, while parallel matches from other groups unfold in both Fatorda and Bambolim.
For Manolo Marquez’s men, this tournament offers a return to familiar surroundings after a demanding spell in the AFC Champions League Two, where they have completed the first half of the group stage with three matches played and three more still to come. That experience, combined with a productive pre-season, means the Gaurs arrive sharper and more battle-hardened than most Indian sides, many of whom are returning to action after a long off-season since April.
Playing at Fatorda once again offers the Gaurs not only home comfort but also the passionate backing of their supporters, a factor that has consistently lifted their performances in key moments. Marquez’s philosophy of structured possession, quick transitions, and collective discipline will be central as his side seeks to make a winning start.
With three group-stage matches packed into a week, the schedule promises to be intense before the Gaurs once again shift focus to continental duty, travelling to Saudi Arabia to take on Al Nassr in their next AFC Champions League Two fixture.
As the champions step out under the lights at Fatorda, their mission is clear: begin their Super Cup defence with intent, harness home advantage, and build momentum for the demanding weeks ahead.