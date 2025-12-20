TCA calls for scrapping of Inter-District T20 League

Reiterating its strong opposition to the proposed G. Venkata Swamy Inter-District T20 League, the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) on Friday demanded that the tournament being planned by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) be scrapped over serious violations of BCCI norms and conflict of interest.

Addressing the issue, TCA General Secretary Dharam Guruva Reddy said allowing such a tournament to proceed would be detrimental to the interests of budding cricketers and the game itself. He added that scrapping the league would act as a deterrent against organising similar tournaments in violation of established rules in the future.

Reddy also called for a detailed inquiry by the Chief Minister and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), urging them to take cognisance of the representations already submitted to the BCCI, HCA’s SMC Justice Naveen Rao, and BCCI Ombudsman Justice Mishra.

He asserted that BCCI regulations strictly prohibit any direct or indirect interference by ministers in cricket administration or operations. In this context, Reddy said the proposed tournament, sponsored by State Minister Vivek Venkata Swamy, was in clear contravention of BCCI Rule No. 38 dealing with conflict of interest and amounted to a serious violation of BCCI rules.

Highlighting another major concern, Reddy pointed out that the Minister’s company, Visakha Industries, is presently engaged in an arbitration dispute with HCA, claiming dues of Rs 67 crore. “In such a situation, how can the Minister’s company sponsor an HCA tournament when a substantial financial dispute is pending?” he questioned.

The TCA also maintained that HCA cannot conduct cricket activities in districts outside Hyderabad without due consultation and collaboration with TCA, as mandated by existing directions.