Telangana name men, women Kho-Kho players for nationals

Hyderabad: In all 24 men and women Kho-Kho players have been selected to represent Telangana for the 53rd Senior Nationals Kho-Kho Championship to be held at Bemetere, Chattisgarh from December 26 to 30.

Kho Kho Kits sponsored by Uppala Foundation chairman Uppala Srinivas Gupta were distributed to all the Kho Kho players at L.B.Stadium on Tuesday in the presence of the chief guest Allipuram Venkateshwar Reddy, chairman, Sports Authority of Telangana State.

The SATS Chairman congratulated the players and conveyed them the best wishes for the upcoming championships. He also said that a meeting with over 3,000 school PETs in rural areas of Telangana would be held shortly in order to discussion on how to develop athletics in rural areas.

Hon'ble Chief Minister KCR and Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud are making appropriate decisions to further development of sports in our state, he added.

Gymnastic national player Buddha Aruna Reddy, K. Ramakrishna, Kho Kho Association Telangana, General Secretary, Chandrasekhar Reddy, vice-president of the Telangana Kho Kho Association, Krishna Murthy and Shyam Prasad were also present.