2024 Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz might meet Jannik Sinner in semifinals, Iga Swiatek might meet Marketa Vondrousova in quarterfinals

Wimbledon’s defending champion Carlos Alcaraz could run into World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinals, according to the men’s singles draw that was announced in London on Friday.

Similarly, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will meet defending champion Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals in the women’s singles category.

Alcaraz, seeded third at the SW19, will start against Estonia’s Mark Lajal in the first round, while Swiatek will play Sofia Kenin of the USA in the first round. Kenin triumphed at the Australian Open in 2020.

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who is seeded second, could face Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the other semifinal. The Serb opens his Wimbledon sojourn against Czech qualifier Vit Kopriva in the first round

Sinner will start his Wimbledon campaign against Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann and could run into Matteo Berrettini in the second round. Berrettini lost the 2021 final to Djokovic.

Britain’s Andy Murray, who might be playing in his last season, will face Czech’s Tomas Machac in the first round. He will play in the men’s doubles with his brother Jamie Murray.

The quarter finals could produce some mouth-watering contests. Sinner, the World No. 1 could be up against Daniil Medvedev, who is seeded fifth, while Alcaraz is set to face the eight seed Casper Ruud.

Zverev will run into Andrey Rublev, while Djokovic is slated to play Hubert Hurkacz.

In the women’s quarterfinals, it could be a matchup between Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula, while Coco Gauff, who is seeded second, could meet 2024 Roland Garros runner-up Jasmine Paolini.

Aryna Sabalenka could meet Qinwen Zheng in the quarterfinals. The duo met in the final of the Australian Open earlier this year.

Gauff will play an all-American first round match against Caroline Dolehide, while third seed Sabalenka, who could meet Gauff in the semifinals, will play American Emina Bektas in the first round.

Britain’s Emma Raducanu, who won the 2021 US Open, has been awarded a wildcard and will start against Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, who is seeded 22nd.

The Wimbledon tournament starts on July 1 and the women’s singles final will be played on July 13, while the men’s singles final will take place on July 14.