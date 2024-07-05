Andy Murray bids tearful farewell at Wimbledon, says he wishes to continue playing forever

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray suffered a losing start in his final Wimbledon appearance when he and his brother-partner Jamie Murray lost their doubles match in the first round. The Murray duo lost to Rinky Hijikata and John Peers of Australia 7-6 (8), 6-4 in men’s doubles.

Murray, who withdrew from the men’s singles event, will later play in mixed doubles alongside Emma Raducanu.



The upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics will be Andy Murray’s last competitive assignment before he retires from the sport.



There were a lot of emotions as Murray played one of his last games at Wimbledon. A teary-eyed Murray said ‘I wish I could play forever’ as the 37-year-old was given a rousing farewell by fans, officials and players.



Rich tributes were paid, both in person and through videos, and when Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer paid tributes, none could hold back their tears. Former World No. 1 and Wimbledon defending champion Novak Djokovic was on court to witness the Brit’s match.



A two-time singles champion at Wimbledon, Murray, said although he loves to keep playing, he cannot, given how he had been plagued by injuries in the past.



Murray had a metal hip inserted in 2019, then went on to suffer an ankle injury earlier this year and underwent multiple surgeries to remove a cyst from his spine.



“It is hard because I would love to keep playing but I can’t. Physically it is too tough now, all of the injuries, they have added up and they haven’t been insignificant. I want to play forever, I love the sport and it’s given me so much. It’s taught me loads of lessons over the years I can use for the rest of my life. I don’t want to stop so it is hard,” he said.



The 37-year-old added that it was special to play doubles with his brother. “It was obviously really special to play with Jamie. We never got a chance to do it before (at Wimbledon) and the way things worked out, there was a chance. It was a bit of a race to get out here. Physically it wasn’t easy but I am glad we did it,” he said.



Murray’s mother Judy, father William, wife Kim and two of his children were present in the players’ box.



Murray has had a spectacular tennis career in which he won three Grand Slam titles, two Olympic gold medals, a Davis Cup triumph among being the World Number 1 too.

