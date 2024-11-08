ATP Finals: Rohan Bopanna - Matthew Ebden seeded sixth, to open against Italy’s Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori

Hyderabad: India’s top-ranked doubles tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian doubles partner Matthew Ebden are seeded sixth at the upcoming ATP Finals.

The ATP Finals is the season’s last tournament and top eight singles players and the top eight doubles team get an entry to play the tournament and vie for top honours. The 2024 edition of the ATP Finals will be played in Turin, Italy, from November 11 to November 17.

The eight teams have been divided into two groups – Bob Bryan Group and Mike Bryan Group. Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden have been placed in the Bob Bryan Group.

The groups are named after the American twin brothers, who dominated the men’s doubles circuit for decades.

Along with Bopanna and Ebden, Germany’s Kevin Krawietz and his doubles partner Tim Puetz and the Croatian-El Salvadorian team of Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic are in the Bob Bryan Group. Arevalo and Pavic are the top seeds in the ATP Finals.

In the Mike Bryan Group, second seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos lead the group with Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic, Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson, and Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten complete the group.

Bopanna and Ebden will open their ATP Finals campaign against Italy’s Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori. The Italian pair are seeded fourth in the tournament.

The teams in each group will play in a round-robin format and the top two teams from each group will progress to the semifinals where they meet pairs from the other group. The winners of the semifinals will advance to the final.

ATP Finals Men’s doubles draw:

Bob Bryan Group: Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic (1), Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (4), Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden (6), Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (8)

Mike Bryan Group: Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos (2), Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic (3), Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson (5), Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten (7).