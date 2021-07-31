Djokovic pulls out of mixed doubles, loses singles match

Tokyo: Hours after losing a tough men's singles bronze-medal match to Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia withdrew from the mixed doubles bronze-medal match at the Olympics due to a left shoulder injury.

What could have been a mouth-watering clash between two world No. 1s and reigning Wimbledon champions -- Serbia's Djokovic is the world No. 1 men's player, while Australia's Ashleigh Barty is the women's numero uno -- ended in a damp squib with the former pulling out at the last minute.

The Serbian team of Djokovic and Nina Stojanovic was to take on Australia's world No. 1 women's singles player Ashleigh and John Peers in mixed doubles bronze contest, but the International Tennis Federation (ITF) tweeted before the match that the winner of 20 Grand Slam singles had withdrawn.



