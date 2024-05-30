French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek calls out fans for distractions during rallies

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who saved a match point to prevail over Naomi Osaka during her second-round match at the French Open 2024, called out fans for distracting players during the rallies and asked for support in between.



The 22-year-old Pole missed a shot in the third set after getting distracted due to a scream from a fan.



Swiatek, a four-time Grand Slam winner, who is looking for her third straight French Open win, saved a match point in the third set to ultimately see off a challenge from Osaka 7-6 (7), 1-6, 7-5 to move into the third round.



Swiatek trailed 2-5 in the final set but gave her best to see off a match point and win the last five games of the match to progress at Roland Garros.



Speaking to Alex Corretja on the court after her match, Swiatek said while she was sorry to bring the topic of behaviour up, she emphasised that it is hard to stay focussed if disturbed during the raillies. “I am sorry to bring this up. I have huge respect for you guys and I know we are playing for you. This is entertainment and we are also making money because of you. But sometimes, under a lot of pressure, when you scream something during the rally or right before the return, it’s really hard to be focused. I usually don’t bring this up because I want to be this kind of player that is in the zone and really focused,” she said.



She added that the stakes in Grand Slams are big and a few points could change the course of the game and careers. She asked for fans to support in between the points. “This is serious for us, we are fighting our whole lives to be better and better. Sometimes it’s hard to accept that. The stakes are big. There is a lot of money to win. The few points may change a lot. So please guys, if you can support us between the rallies not during that would be really, really amazing. I hope you are still going to like me because the French crowd might get some players that they don’t like and boo. I love you guys. I love playing here and let’s continue that,” she concluded.



The win was Swiatek’s 16th consecutive win at Roland Garros, the most since Justine Henin. Henin won 24 matches between 2005 and 2010. The win also sent Swiatek to 14 consecutive unbeaten matches this year.

