Indonesia Open: Srikanth upsets Lakshya to reach quarters; Sindhu ousted

Jakarta: India's two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu crashed out of the Indonesia Open badminton tournament, losing to third seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in a women's singles Round of 16 encounter.

Former World Champion Sindhu, who won a silver medal in the Rio Olympics in 2016 and a bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, went down 18-21, 16-21 in the 29-minute encounter.

Earlier, in what was a repeat of the 2021 World Championship semifinal, India's Kidambi Srikanth defeated compatriot Lakshya Sen in straight games to reach the men's singles quarterfinals here on Thursday.

Srikanth, who had defeated Lakshya in that match to reach the final of the 2021 World Championship in Huelva, Spain, losing to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, emerged 21-17, 22-20 winner to qualify for the last-eight stage of this BWF World Tour Super 1000 event which has a total prize fund of USD 1,250,000.

Playing at Istora in the Indonesia capital, Sindhu conceded an early lead as Tai Tzu Ying surged ahead 4-0. Sindhu brought down the gap to 9-5 a few minutes later but the Chinese Taipei star, a former World No.1 just like Sindhu, extended the lead to 13-5. Sindhu fought back to reduce the margin to 17-13 and 19-17 eventually but could not stop the third seed from winning the first game.

Scores went neck-and-neck till 6-5 in favour of Sindhu in the second game but the Chinese Taipei shuttler took the lead at 10-6. Sindhu caught up with her twice and held an advantage at 15-14 and went on to level scores at 16-16 before Tai Tzu Ying went on to win game 21=16 and went on to seal a place in the quarterfinals.

In the first game in the men's singles Round of 16 match, Srikanth came back after conceding the lead twice to eventually won the game in the 45-minute encounter.