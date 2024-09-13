Laver Cup 2024: Grigor Dimitrov named as Rafael Nadal’s replacement in Team Europe

Hyderabad: Grigor Dimitrov will be replacing Rafael Nadal in Team Europe for the upcoming Laver Cup 2024. Nadal, on Thursday, announced his withdrawal from this year’s edition of the Laver Cup.

The Laver Cup 2024 will be played in Berlin, Germany, from September 20 to September 22, 2024. The Laver Cup is played between Team Europe and Team World. It is an indoor hard-court tournament.

Nadal had put out a statement on social media confirming his unavailability for the Laver Cup. “I’m really disappointed to share that I won’t be able to compete at the Laver Cup in Berlin next week. This is a team competition and to really support Team Europe, I need to do what’s best for them and at this moment there are other players who can help the team deliver the win,” Nadal said.

He added that he has many emotional memories of playing in the Laver Cup and added that he will be cheering for Team Europe from afar. ““I have so many great, emotional memories from playing Laver Cup and I was really looking forward to being with my teammates and with Bjorn in his final year as Captain. I wish Team Europe the very best of luck and will be cheering them on from afar,” Nadal added in the statement.

The Spaniard, however, neither divulged details on the reason for the pull-out nor his expected date of return to competitive tennis.

Nadal’s last tournament was the Paris Olympics 2024 where he lost his second-round match to eventual gold medalist Novak Djokovic.

Nadal, a winner of 22 Grand Slam titles, has missed three of the four Grand Slams in the ongoing season. He only played the French Open 2024, losing his first round match to Alexander Zverev.

The 38-year-old southpaw has only one tournament scheduled in the ongoing season. Nadal is expected to play in the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh from October 16 to October 19. The tournament is not on the ATP Tour and is an exhibition tournament on the international circuit.

Nadal is the ambassador of the Saudi Tennis Federation and will most likely play or attend the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh.