  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Sports

Three Men Arrested for Misbehaving with Senior Citizen at Hyderabad Metro Station

Three Men Arrested for Misbehaving with Senior Citizen at Hyderabad Metro Station
x
Highlights

The Saifabad Police arrested three men for misbehaving with a 62-year-old passenger at Lakdikapul Metro Station in Hyderabad.

Police arrested three men for misbehaving with a 62-year-old man at Lakdikapul Metro Station in Hyderabad.

The man got into the metro at Ameerpet Station.

Three youths were sitting in seats for senior citizens.

He asked them to leave the seats. They used bad words and misbehaved with him.

When the train stopped at Lakdikapul, they pushed the man onto the track. He got injured and told the police about the incident.

The Saifabad Police filed a case. The men were found, arrested, and sent to jail.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick