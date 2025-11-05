Live
Three Men Arrested for Misbehaving with Senior Citizen at Hyderabad Metro Station
Highlights
The Saifabad Police arrested three men for misbehaving with a 62-year-old passenger at Lakdikapul Metro Station in Hyderabad.
Police arrested three men for misbehaving with a 62-year-old man at Lakdikapul Metro Station in Hyderabad.
The man got into the metro at Ameerpet Station.
Three youths were sitting in seats for senior citizens.
He asked them to leave the seats. They used bad words and misbehaved with him.
When the train stopped at Lakdikapul, they pushed the man onto the track. He got injured and told the police about the incident.
The Saifabad Police filed a case. The men were found, arrested, and sent to jail.
𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵𝘀 𝗯𝘆 𝗦𝗮𝗶𝗳𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝗯𝗲𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗮 𝗦𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗻 𝗮𝘁 𝗟𝗮𝗸𝗱𝗶𝗸𝗮𝗽𝘂𝗹 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗼 𝗥𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻— Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) November 4, 2025
A 62-year-old complainant boarded the metro train at…
