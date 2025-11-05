Three Men Arrested for Misbehaving with Senior Citizen at Hyderabad Metro Station

Police arrested three men for misbehaving with a 62-year-old man at Lakdikapul Metro Station in Hyderabad.

The man got into the metro at Ameerpet Station.

Three youths were sitting in seats for senior citizens.

He asked them to leave the seats. They used bad words and misbehaved with him.

When the train stopped at Lakdikapul, they pushed the man onto the track. He got injured and told the police about the incident.

The Saifabad Police filed a case. The men were found, arrested, and sent to jail.