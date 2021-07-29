Tokyo Games: Mary Kom shocked after losing, says it is 'worst Olympics for me'

A heartbroken Mary Kom slammed the judges before terming the Tokyo Games the "worst Olympics" after losing the Round of 16 of the women's flyweight (48-51kg) category event on Thursday.



Mary Kom lost the bout by a split decision against Rio Games' bronze medalist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia.

The legendary Indian boxer, who was seen raising her arm and was all smiles even after the final decision was announced, did not realise that she had lost the fight until she came across former sports minister Kiren Rijiju's tweet about her bout.

"When I entered the doping centre to give my sample after the fight, even then I couldn't believe that I lost. My coach was trying to tell me that I won, but what does that mean I'm not able to understand. I thought I was winning the fight. Then I saw Kiren Rijiju's tweet on social media about my defeat, I was shocked and upset after that. I don't know what to say, I can't believe a decision like this was made," an irked Mary Kom told India Today on Thursday.

So unlucky for ⁦@MangteC⁩ She won round 2 and round 3 and yet lost the bout. Just heartbroken 😢 pic.twitter.com/PhJ2mKgwPg — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) July 29, 2021

The six-time world champion was left stunned with the final result as two judges ruled the bout in favour of Ingrit Valencia while two went with the Indian boxing legend. Moreover, this was the Colombian boxer's first win over Mary Kom in three attempts.



"I can't even protest because we were told that's not allowed in this Olympics. Things like these have happened to me in the past as well in other competitions. It's not the case with this Olympics alone. A similar thing happened with me in the last boxing world championships also," added Mary Kom.

In the same interview, the 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Mary Kom even said that the Tokyo Olympics was "very badly organised".

"This was the worst Olympics for me, very badly organised. A lot of different emotions are going on within me," she said.

Ingrit Valencia, who clinched the bronze medal at the Rio Games, had a flying start to the match against Mary Kom on Thursday as she secured the first round. Four out of the five judges gave her a perfect 10, while one had a 9 for her showing. Even though the Indian ace returned with some fiery punches and claimed the second round, Valencia maintained the lead. Mary Kom, who won the bronze medal at the London Games in 2012, once again gave her best in the third round but in the end, her effort was not good enough to stop the 32-year-old Valencia.