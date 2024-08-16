Tottenham sign Wilson Odobert from Burnley on five-year deal

Live
Tottenham Hotspur have announced the signing of French winger Wilson Odobert from Burnley on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee on Friday.
Wilson began his career in the Academy of Paris Saint-Germain before moving to Troyes in July, 2022, where he scored four goals in 32 appearances. That earned the winger a move to the top flight in England with Burnley, and he became the Clarets' youngest ever Premier League goalscorer in October, 2023, with a goal against Chelsea.
During his time at Turf Moor, he made 34 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals.
On the international stage, Wilson has featured for France across numerous age groups and is a current France Under-21 international.
Tottenham will begin their Premier League campaign against Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Tuesday, August 20.