TSCA to conduct online chess tournament

Hyderabad: Telangana State Chess Association (TSCA) will be conducting the 2nd Telangana State Online Ranking Chess Tournment for Under-8,10,12,14 and 16 boys and girls separately @ www.tornelo.com website through ZOOM Conference system on December 19.

Time control is 15+ 10 seconds increment from move one. In all 5 Rounds will be conducted under Swiss League System. The tournment starts with trial round on December 19 at 9am.

Those who born on or after 01-01-2005 are eligible to participate. Interested players can register their names through www.chesstelangana.com or contact 7337578899 or 7337399299. Top eight boys and girls of each category will be awarded with trophies.