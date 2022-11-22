Two from Telugu States gets place in U19 Women's Indian team squad against Kiwis

Hyderabad: Women cricketers from Telugu-speaking States Gongadi Trisha (Telangana) and M Shabnam (Andhra Pradesh) were selected for the women's India U-19 squad in the home series against New Zealand.

Both these players were considered for the series with New Zealand after they displayed some brilliant performances in the recently concluded Women's Quadrangular U19 T20 Series in Vishakhapatnam. They represented India B Women's U-19s in the Quadrangular series.



Indian women's U-19 team will play five-match series against New Zealand, which is scheduled to take place from November 27 to December 6 in Mumbai.



Especially, Trisha displayed her class by scoring 49 and 58 with the bat and also claimed a wicket during the Quadrangular series to help U-19 Team B win crucial matches.

India's home series against New Zealand is a prelude to the upcoming Women's Under-19 World Cup slated to begin on January 14 in South Africa.

