Uma Shankar selected for international target ball competitions

Uma Shankar was selected for international target ball competitions, Uma Shankar's home village Kanchiraopalli Pebbair Mandal, Wanaparthy district. Uma Shankar's parents are agricultural laborers, he showed his best performance in the selection problems held at Uttar Pradesh GLA University last month in April and was selected for the Indian team. District President Venkatesh Narsimhu congratulated Uma Shankar RK due to the conditions of poverty which prevents him from participating in sports.















