Live
- Top Muslim World League official to visit India next week
- Elnaaz Norouzi to star in second season of 'Made In Heaven'
- Snap-owned GIF hub Gfycat to shut on September 1
- Diabetics must focus on preventing complications: Top diabetologist
- Eknath Shinde will remain CM, assures Maharashtra BJP chief
- We are not a sporting nation. Missing bronze medal at Rio Olympics was very painful, says Sania Mirza
- Bone health is important for women
- Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads
- MS Dhoni fans erect massive 77 feet cutout in Nandigama ahead of his birthday
- How creative education empowers students to unlock their inherent creativity
Uma Shankar selected for international target ball competitions
Highlights
Uma Shankar was selected for international target ball competitions, Uma Shankar's home village Kanchiraopalli Pebbair Mandal, Wanaparthy district....
Uma Shankar was selected for international target ball competitions, Uma Shankar's home village Kanchiraopalli Pebbair Mandal, Wanaparthy district. Uma Shankar's parents are agricultural laborers, he showed his best performance in the selection problems held at Uttar Pradesh GLA University last month in April and was selected for the Indian team. District President Venkatesh Narsimhu congratulated Uma Shankar RK due to the conditions of poverty which prevents him from participating in sports.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS