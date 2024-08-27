US Open 2024: Sumit Nagal loses in first round to Tallon Griekspoor

India’s top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal was ousted from the US Open after losing to Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.

Nagal, who has played in the main draw of all the Grand Slams in the year, lost 1-6, 3-6, 6-7 (8) in two hours and 20 minutes to Greikspoor in the first round in New York.



Prajnesh Gunneswaran was the last Indian to feature in the main draw of all Grand Slams in the year. Gunneswaran played all four Slams in 2019.



Nagal came through the qualifiers of the Australian Open and even beat 31st seed Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 in the first round before losing to Shang Juncheng in the second round.



However, at the French Open and the Wimbledon, Nagal fell at the first hurdle losing to Karen Khachanov at Roland Garros and to Miomir Kecmanovic at the Wimbledon.



Nagal and Griekspoor competed on Court 15 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and the Dutchman won a whopping 87% of his first serve points and that was enough for him to seal the deal in his favour.



India’s Nagal could only break Griekspoor’s serve twice while the Dutch tennis player converted six of his 11 breakpoint opportunities.



The 27-year-old committed a host of unforced errors and was also caught on the wrong foot many times by Griekspoor.



There was an interruption in the match owing to light rain in the second set when Nagal was trailing 305. It did not make a huge difference, although Nagal came out in a different gear, as Griekspoor won the second set soon after with a 3-6 scoreline.



Nagal will play in the men’s doubles as well, partnering Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka.



India Rohan Bopanna, Yuki Bhambri, N Sriram Balaji and Nagal will be in action in the men’s doubles at the US Open.

