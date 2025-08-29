Live
- 'One of the worst things': Naomi Osaka slams Ostapenko’s racial remarks toward Townsend
- Hyderabad: Chain Snatching Incident in Uppal Bhagayat
- Stir in K'taka Congress: Sacked Minister Rajanna’s supporters threaten ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest
- KCET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today | Check KEA Seat Allotment at kea.kar.nic.in
- CM Chandrababu attends food summit, says AP emerges as key hub for aqua sector
- This year, India’s exports will be higher than last year: Piyush Goyal
- NHPC Recruitment 2025: Apply for Junior Engineer, IT Supervisor & Other Non-Executive Posts from Sept 2
- Deputy CM considers options of converting Rushikonda project as MICE destination
- Google Replaces Preferred Care with Pixel Care Plus, Now Offers Free Screen and Battery Repairs
- Pakistan Minister Makes Controversial Claims About Cross-Border Bodies During Devastating Flood Crisis
US Open: Bhambri, Bopanna to lead India’s challenge in men’s doubles
New York: Yuki Bhambri, India’s number one doubles player, and veteran Rohan Bopanna will lead the country’s challenge at the US Open, season’s last...
New York: Yuki Bhambri, India’s number one doubles player, and veteran Rohan Bopanna will lead the country’s challenge at the US Open, season’s last Grand Slam.
Bhambri has teamed up with New Zealand’s Michael Venus, while Bopanna, India’s number two doubles player, has joined forces with Monaco’s Romain Arneodo.
Bhambri and Venus, seeded 14th, are facing solid singles players in Marcos Giron and Learner Tien, who have joined as a team. Bopanna and Arneodo open their campaign against the American team of Robert Cash and JJ Tracy. Arjun Kadhe has partnered with Ecuador’s Diego Hidalgo and they are up against second seeded team of Marcelo Arevalo from El Salvador and Mate Pavic from Croatia.
There will be an Indian team of N Sriram Balaj and Rithvik Bollipalli, who face the American-Dutch combine of Vasil Kirkov and Bart Stevens.