US Open: Bhambri, Bopanna to lead India’s challenge in men’s doubles

New York: Yuki Bhambri, India’s number one doubles player, and veteran Rohan Bopanna will lead the country’s challenge at the US Open, season’s last Grand Slam.

Bhambri has teamed up with New Zealand’s Michael Venus, while Bopanna, India’s number two doubles player, has joined forces with Monaco’s Romain Arneodo.

Bhambri and Venus, seeded 14th, are facing solid singles players in Marcos Giron and Learner Tien, who have joined as a team. Bopanna and Arneodo open their campaign against the American team of Robert Cash and JJ Tracy. Arjun Kadhe has partnered with Ecuador’s Diego Hidalgo and they are up against second seeded team of Marcelo Arevalo from El Salvador and Mate Pavic from Croatia.

There will be an Indian team of N Sriram Balaj and Rithvik Bollipalli, who face the American-Dutch combine of Vasil Kirkov and Bart Stevens.