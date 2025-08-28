US Open: Sabalenka fends off Kudermetova, Paolini beats Jokic

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka unseeded Polina Kudermetova, 7-6(4), 6-2, in a second-round match in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday.

Reaching the Australian Open and Roland Garros finals, plus the semifinals at Wimbledon, would be a career year for most players. But the bar is set so high for the No. 1-ranked Sabalenka, a three-time Grand Slam winner, that she’s eager to cap the summer minus a bummer.

If Sabalenka can repeat as the US Open women’s singles champion, she will become the first player to do so since Serena Williams, 2012-14. But, there have been 10 different women titlists in the last 11 years in New York City.

In the first set when she was broken in the first game and had to manipulate her way to a successful first-set tiebreak, lifting her record in breakers to 19-1 this year.

The second set was all Sabalenka as Kudermetova, ranked No. 67, used a medical timeout to treat a balky knee and was betrayed by her spotty serve, which led to nine double faults overall. Sabalenka prevailed, 6-2 in the second set to wrap up the win, US Open reports.

Sabalenka next faces No. 31 seed Canadian Leylah Fernandez, who defeated France’s Elsa Jacquemot, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Later, the seventh-seeded Paolini disposed of Iva Jovic, an unseeded American teenager, 6-3, 6-3, in second-round action in Louis Armstrong Stadium.

While Paolini came out sizzling in racing to a 3-0 first-set lead, Jovic had a golden opportunity to get back on serve in the fifth game when she had three looks at break points, but failed to cash. Two games later Jovic had two more break chances, but the result was the same as the chances slipped away. She squandered two more break points when Paolini served to take the frame, 6-3.

Paolini again streaked to a 3-0 cushion in the second with two service breaks. While Paolini was gathering steam and lifting her play, Jovic, despite a late push, couldn’t keep pace.

Jovic did finally break on her eighth chance (she finished 2-for-11) which brought with it a sigh of relief. But it didn’t slow Paolini, who entered the US Open fresh from a final showing on the Cincinnati hard courts.

The world No. 8 Paolini will face the No. 32-seeded American McCartney Kessler.