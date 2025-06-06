Varsha Tekam banned for 3 years for evading dope test

New Delhi: Indian long-distance runner Varsha Tekam was on Thursday handed a three-year suspension for evading a dope test by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

Varsha, who had finished second in the Pune Half Marathon last year with a time of 1:26.22, was provisionally suspended on May 26. According to the AIU, Varsha was suspended for “evading, refusing or failing to submit to sample collection by an athlete” under Article 2.3. “The AIU has banned Varsha Tekam (India) for 3 years from 20 May 2025 for Evading, Refusing or Failing to Submit to Sample Collection by an Athlete. DQ results from 15 December 2024,” the AIU posted on X.

The AIU said Varsha returned a signed “Admission of Anti-Doping Rule Violation and Acceptance of Consequences Form,” confirming that she admitted to the anti-doping rule violation and accepted the asserted period of ineligibility on Tuesday.

Due to her admission and acceptance of the sanction, Varsha was granted a one-year reduction in the asserted period of suspension under Rule 10.8.1 ADR.