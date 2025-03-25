Venkateshwar International's Support In Vikas Solanki’s Journey

From the cricket fields of Venkateshwar International School to the coveted IPL stage, Vikas Solanki's journey is a testament to hard work, perseverance, and passion. As he gears up to don the Gujarat Titans jersey in the 2025 IPL season, we caught up with the talented cricketer to relive his remarkable journey, the challenges he overcame, and the lessons he learned along the way.

In an exclusive conversation with The Hans India, Vikas Solanki speaks about his love for cricket, the role of his school in shaping his career, and his aspirations for the IPL seasons.

Vikas, congratulations on making it to the Gujarat Titans for the 2025 IPL season! Can you walk us through your journey from being a budding cricketer to making it to the IPL?

Thank you! My journey started at Venkateshwar International School, where I first picked up a bat and ball in Grade 4. What began as an interest quickly turned into a passion, and I spent countless hours practicing on the school field, refining my skills. VIS provided me with the perfect environment—professional training, guidance, and a support system that allowed me to grow as a cricketer while excelling academically. However, the journey was not without its challenges. At 16, I faced two knee operations, which tested my resilience. With the unwavering support of my school and my mentor, Coach Dev Dutt, I regained my confidence and worked my way back. The discipline and perseverance I developed during those tough times shaped me into the player I am today. Making it to the Gujarat Titans is a dream come true, but the journey is just beginning!

You are a proud alumnus of Venkateshwar International School. How did VIS support and encourage your passion for cricket during your school years?

VIS played a crucial role in shaping my cricketing journey. The school’s commitment to holistic development meant that I was encouraged to pursue my passion without compromising on academics. They provided professional training, revised my timetable to accommodate my rigorous practice schedule, and ensured I never fell behind in my studies. My teachers and mentors continuously motivated me, and my coach, Dev Dutt, played an instrumental role in refining my skills. The school’s belief in fostering talent beyond the classroom created an ecosystem where I could dream big and work towards achieving my goals.

VIS emphasizes holistic development, combining academics and extracurriculars. How did the school’s approach help you balance cricket and studies?

Balancing academics and sports is never easy, but VIS made it possible. The school introduced flexible study modules and dynamic mentoring to help me keep up with my coursework while dedicating time to training. My teachers ensured that I could make up for any missed classes without losing momentum, which allowed me to stay on track academically while focusing on my cricket career. The school’s belief that real education extends beyond books gave me the confidence to chase my dreams without worrying about falling behind in my studies. This support system allowed me to develop both as a student and an athlete.

Many students at VIS look up to you now. What advice would you give to young athletes who dream of achieving similar success in sports?

To all aspiring athletes at VIS and beyond, my biggest advice would be, "Focus on the process, not the outcome." Success is never linear; setbacks are a part of the journey. When I faced my knee injuries, I could have given up, but instead, I chose to stay committed and trust the process. Talent alone is not enough—you need discipline, dedication, and an unbreakable mindset. Surround yourself with the right mentors, work hard every day, and never lose sight of your passion. The road to success in sports is challenging, but with perseverance, anything is possible!

As you get ready for your first IPL season, what goals or aspirations do you have for the upcoming season?

Being part of the Gujarat Titans squad is a huge milestone for me. My focus is on staying prepared, learning from experienced players, and continuously improving my skills. If I get a chance to play, I will give my absolute best to contribute to the team. Until then, I am committed to training hard, understanding the game at this level, and making the most of this incredible learning opportunity. More than anything, I want to inspire young athletes to believe that hard work and perseverance can take them to great heights.

How do you manage the pressures of being in the limelight and maintain your focus on your game?

Pressure is an inevitable part of professional sports, but I’ve learned to embrace it. My school and Coach Dev Dutt instilled in me the importance of mental toughness and discipline. I focus on my training, trust the preparation, and remind myself why I started playing cricket in the first place—because I love the game. I also engage in activities like swimming and badminton to stay active and refreshed. Staying grounded, following my routine, and keeping my mind on the game rather than external noise helps me stay focused and perform at my best.