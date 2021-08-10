Vinesh Phogat temporarily suspended for indiscipline

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been temporarily suspended by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for "indiscipline" during the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics.

The federation is reportedly angry with the star grappler for her indiscipline at the Games, as Phogat had refused to stay at the Games village and train with other Indian team members.



She also had an argument with the chief coach Kuldeep Malik.



A senior WFI official told IANS that Vinesh has been given time till August 16 to reply to the notice issued by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.



"There are three issues on which the WFI has questioned Vinesh. Firstly, she refused to stay with the team members. Secondly, she didn't train with them and the third she didn't wear the name of brands sponsoring the Indian contingent at Tokyo. Rather she wore the Nike logo," the official said.



"Our president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was really upset with her tantrums. I think she should focus on her training rather than all this. She has been suspended temporarily and barred from all wrestling activities. She can't compete in any national or other domestic events until she files a reply and WFI takes a final decision."



Vinesh had entered the Games as a top medal contender but ended up suffering defeat by fall against Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinskaya.



This was not the first time that Vinesh and WFI came at loggerhead. Last year, at the Nationals, Vinesh had refused to participate citing Covid scare; leaving the federation red faced.