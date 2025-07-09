Virat Kohli Breaks Silence on Possible Test Retirement: ‘There Comes a Time When Priorities Change’

Virat Kohli retirement news: Legendary India cricketer Virat Kohli opened up on Virat Kohli test retirement for the first time on July 8, 2025, almost two months after Kohli opens up on retirement to bid adieu to the longest format of the game. A number of former and current international cricketers, including many from the current Indian team, attended a fundraiser for the YouWeCan Foundation in London on Sunday night, which was hosted by Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Kohli dropped the Virat Kohli beard comment to imply that it was time for him to bid adieu to his Test career.

"I just coloured my beard two days ago. You know it's time when you are colouring your beard every four days," Virat Kohli interview 2025 when insisted by Gaurav Kapur to join Chris Gayle, Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen, and Darren Gough on the stage.

Kohli shared a lengthy post on his Instagram account on May 12, revealing his Kohli cricket retirement plans from the format he had “wholeheartedly embraced” in his career. “I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude -- for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile.” I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile."

Indian cricket star retirement came just five days after captain Rohit Sharma bid adieu to red-ball cricket. Ever since then, Kohli has stayed away from making any comments on cricket-related matters. He ended the hiatus by congratulating new India Test skipper Shubman Gill on his record-breaking 269-run knock against England in the second Test.