We made collective pledge to pour our entire hearts & souls

New Delhi: After India won the Women’s ODI World Cup trophy for the first time, right-handed batter Jemimah Rodrigues said the 52-run win in the final over South Africa was made on a shared promise by the hosts to give their everything on the field in their defence of 298/7.

In a rain-delayed final at a packed DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, India posted a formidable 298/7, thanks to Shafali Verma’s 87 and Deepti Sharma’s brisk 58. In reply, South Africa were bowled out for 246 despite a valiant 101 from captain Laura Wolvaardt, with Deepti picking up a five-wicket haul and sparking celebrations across the country.

“We entered the match with full awareness that South Africa posed a significant threat and were entirely capable of chasing down a target of 299 runs, particularly given their history of achieving such formidable totals in high-pressure situations.

“Within our dressing room, the focus was on maximizing this opportunity, recognizing that this specific combination of players might never share the field again in exactly the same configuration. We made a collective pledge to pour our entire hearts and souls into those 50 overs, vowing to leave every last ounce of our effort on the ground in pursuit of victory,” said Jemimah on JioStar.

She also felt that Laura’s dismissal gave them the feeling that India was close to winning the trophy on home soil. “While immense credit is due to their skipper, Laura Wolvaardt, for her exemplary leadership throughout the tournament and her magnificent innings in the final, we understood that the crucial moment arrived with her dismissal. That was the defining moment of the match, and we made sure to seize it — turning the momentum our way to eventually clinch the title.”

Head coach Amol Muzumdar believes winning the trophy will be a watershed moment for women’s cricket in the country. “It is genuinely challenging to articulate the full depth of emotions and significance surrounding this moment, but I can state with absolute conviction that this remarkable group of athletes truly merits every accolade and every success that will undoubtedly follow this extraordinary triumph.

“I have witnessed firsthand the immense dedication and relentless effort they have invested throughout this journey. Securing the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 title on our home soil is, without any exaggeration, a definitive watershed moment that will fundamentally reshape the landscape and trajectory of Indian cricket for generations to come.”