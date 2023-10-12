We won't be rotating bowlers unless we have to: Cummins

Australia skipper Pat Cummins on Wednesday said the team doesn't plan to rotate its fast bowlers during the ODI World Cup unless it's absolutely necessary. Australia, the most successful team in the competition, has a fiery pace department comprising Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.



"The intention is to try and play every game. We won't be rotating bowlers unless we have to.... (if) someone is feeling extremely fatigued, someone is managing a niggle and needs rest," Cummins said on the eve of Australia's second game against South Africa. "The intention is to try and have everyone on the selection table for each game. You pick your best 11. It's a World Cup, you can't really take any game lightly.

Probably later on in the tournament, we'll look at that if we need to. But at the moment, yeah, there's no plans." Australia's World Cup campaign was off to a bitter start as they lost their opener by six wickets against hosts India last week.

Talking about the rivalry against the Proteas, Cummins said the two teams have a similar composition. "We match quite similarly as in we have got some fast bowlers and batters that take the game on and maybe a leg spinner. I feel like it's a clash of two very similar teams." With Ashton Agar ruled out of the mega event due to a calf injury, Australia are left with only one frontline spinner in Adam Zampa, who had a horror show against India, giving away 53 runs in 8 over for no wicket.

"His prep leading in was probably a bit lighter than he would normally have but yeah, I wouldn't look too far into the last game," Cummins said. "I thought he bowled okay but it's pretty hard defending 200 and trying to create something out of nothing - so I'm sure he'd be great out there. Again, if you have a bit more of a total to bowl to, he's one of our key guys." Both Zampa and Glenn Maxwell struggled to grip the ball at the Chepauk, owing to the dew.

Asked if Australia will be wary of opting to bowl second against South Africa, Cummins said: "I think it's different at every venue. Probably ll have another look tonight see if there's dew - but it doesn't seem like there's as much dew at this ground. "I don't really have a strong opinion on the dew in one-day cricket. In some games, the ball gets heavy, and it's actually better to bowl at night. "In other games, it gets so slippery that it's hard to grip onto. So, it's kind of, it's a bit different to T20 cricket.