'Women safety should be main priority', emphasises actor-cricket presenter Shefali Bagga

New Delhi: Shefali Bagga, who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 13 and has now become a popular face in the world of cricket broadcasting, came forward in support of strict laws related to women's safety in India.

Speaking to IANS, Shefali, who is also a popular face in the world of cricket broadcasting, suggested to the Indian lawmakers that "our country is progressing and women's safety should be their main priority."

"It is good that we are delivering great results in all other fields. But women's safety should come above all. They should make strict laws, and it should be followed properly. Action against the culprits needs to be taken quick," the young actress added.

Shefali is currently commentating in Adani Delhi Premier League T20. She lavished praise on the league, saying, "DPL have provided platfrom to the young cricketers. The talent here is incredible. I am sure many will make it to the IPL and also represent the nation in the near future."

Further inquired about her future plans, she said, "I have several leagues to do this year and next year. Even I am waiting for some good script to feature in OTT or big screen as an actor, or in some good songs, some are in the pipeline; will share soon, fingers crossed."

Asked if Bigg Boss was tough or cricket field debate, she replied the reality show was more difficult.

She further hailed Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss anchor Salman Khan and said, "He is very supportive, while anchoring he is strict, but in reality he is very sweet and caring. On screen he is good, and in reality he is very helpful."

DPL final is scheduled to be held on Sunday, where East Delhi Riders will lock horns with South Delhi Superstarz for the trophy.

East Delhi Riders have secured a four-wicket victory over North Delhi Strikers in a rain-shortened first semifinal, while the second semifinal between South Delhi Superstarz and Purani Dilli 6 was abandoned due to rain without a single ball bowled at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

South Delhi Superstarz, however, having finished second in the points table with 13 points in 10 matches, have progressed to the final.

As per the rules of the tournament, the team that is placed higher in the points table will advance to the final of the tournament.