Women's NSW Open: Diksha and Pranavi enter top 10 as Avani sits at 25th

Wollongong (Australia): Diksha Dagar stayed in the Top 10 for the third straight day and Pranavi Urs joined her at the end of the third round of the Ford Women’s NSW Open here on Saturday. Diksha added 2-under 69 to her earlier rounds of 67-68 and at 9-under for 54 holes is placed Tied-eighth in windy conditions.

Pranavi after 71-68 shot a superb 5-under 66 to rise to T-10, while rookie Avani Prashanth did her reputation a lot good with a 1-under 70 that included an eagle on the Par-13th. This was the third cut in as many starts for Avani, who has won pro titles on her home tour, the Women's Professional Golf Tour (WPGT), and on the Ladies European Tour (LET) Access.

English rookie Mimi Rhodes will take a one-shot lead into the final round after she carded a bogey-free 68 (-3) to move to 15-under par. She leads Italian Alessandra Fanali (64) by one and she is 14-under while

Australia’s Kirsten Rudgeley and Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz are tied for third at 12-under.

Diksha, winner of two LET titles, and second in the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco this year, had three birdies on the 10th, 11th, and 13th and her sole dropped shot came on the seventh.

Pranavi, who played alongside fellow Indian, Avani, had a strange round. She shot 5-under and her five birdies came on the trot from the 10th to the 14th and the rest were all pars.

Avani bogeyed the ninth and was one-over till she came to the 13th, which she eagled. She dropped another shot on the 16th but picked a birdie on the 18th to ensure an under-par round.

Mimi Rhodes and Fanali, the top two were both bogey-free for the day. The 23-year-old Rhodes after a prolific amateur career is chasing a maiden victory on the LET this week in only her fourth event as a full member.

In a tie for third on 12-under par sit Kirsten Rudgeley and Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz. Sara Kouskova had a disappointing day at a windy Wollongong carding a 72 (+1) to move back into a tie for fifth on 11-under par.