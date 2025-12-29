World Rapid chess: Humpy in joint lead

Doha: Reigning champion Koneru Humpy displayed her trademark composure and tenacity to remain in joint lead in the women’s section while Indian star players D. Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi also remained in the hunt in the ‘Open’ category on Day 2 of the FIDE World Rapid Championships here.

With three more rounds to go in the women’s section on Sunday, Humpy shared the lead with China’s Zhu Jiner on 6.5 points out of a maximum eight. The duo was trailed by as many as 10 players on six points, including India’s Dronavalli Harika.

However, it was classical world champion Gukesh’s fighting spirit that stood out on Saturday despite the Indian ace claiming before the start that he didn’t a have a lot of expectations from the season-ending competition.

Gukesh and Erigaisi were placed comfortably on 6.5 points in a cluster of 13 players after nine rounds with just a point separating the India duo from joint leaders Vladislav Artemiev and Hans Niemann (7.5 poinst each).

Starting with two draws, against Dutch GM Anish Giri and Alexey Sarana, Gukesh prevailed over Spain’s David Anton in a topsy-turvy Round 8 game. In the following round he was decimated by Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the King’s Indian attack, the Indian’s only defeat so far in the competition.

However, it was 27-year-old Russian GM Artemiev who held centre stage after inflicting a rare defeat on world No.1 and five-time world rapid champion Carlsen, and Erigaisi. Joint leaders Artemiev and Niemann are chased by four players half a point behind -- Carlsen, Alexey Sarana, Yagiz Erdogmus and Nodirbek Abdusattorov.

Giant-killer Artemiev was in great form as he opened with a victory as black against Erigaisi, coming back from a lost position and playing much of the game on increment. In Round 7, Artemiev defeated Carlsen in a game where the world’s top-rated player made a grave mistake on move 15, which cost him dearly. This win put Artemiev on 6.5 points, a full point ahead of the field. With two straight victories, Carlsen joined the group of four players on seven points. (PTI)