World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag script history, enter semifinals

Hangzhou: India’s top men’s doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, scripted history at the BWF World Tour Finals 2025, becoming the first Indian men’s doubles pair to reach the semi-finals of the prestigious season-ending event.

The World No. 3 pair sealed their place in the last four with a spirited 17-21, 21-18, 21-15 comeback win over world No. 2 and Paris 2024 bronze medalists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia on Friday. Satwik and Chirag recovered from the loss of the opening game to register a three-game victory, winning the second and third games with authority to finish as Group B toppers.

The result also carried added significance as the Indian duo avenged their defeat to the Malaysians at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, completing a full-circle moment on one of badminton’s biggest stages. Satwik and Chirag will now face Indonesia’s Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Muhammad Reza Pahlevi Isfahani in the semi-finals as they continue their push for a maiden World Tour Finals title.