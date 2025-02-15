WPL 2025: Sneh Rana joins RCB as a replacement for injured Shreyanka Patil

New Delhi: Off-spinner all-rounder Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the rest of 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL), with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) signing up the veteran Sneh Rana as her replacement.

Sneh, who is a like-for-like replacement for Shreyanka in the RCB camp, has previously played and captained Gujarat Giants (GG) in the WPL. She now joins the Smriti Mandhana-led franchise for INR 30 lakh. Her presence will lend more experience to the RCB spin-bowling line-up, who have now lost their first-choice spin bowlers.

Shreyanka, who has played 15 matches for RCB and has scalped 19 wickets since 2023, is ruled out of the third edition of the WPL due to an injury. She was the leading wicket-taker in WPL 2024 with 13 scalps in eight matches, including taking 4-12 in the final against Delhi Capitals, to set up RCB’s maiden title win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Eyebrows were raised over Shreyanka’s availability for RCB in WPL 2025 when she wasn’t spotted with the team in the ongoing first leg of the tournament in Vadodara. Sources told IANS that Shreyanka, who has been out of action since last year’s T20 World Cup, has been nursing a shin injury.

“Sneh has been with the team and was to be included in the main squad if Shreyanka wouldn’t play at all. But on Saturday, when it was clear that Shreyanka won’t be available for the remainder of WPL 2025, the decision was taken to have Sneh as her replacement,” further said the sources.

Shreyanka’s absence further increases RCB’s troubles in the bowling department. Before starting their WPL 2025 campaign, they had lost the services of Asha Sobhana and Sophie Molineux, two of their vital figures in the WPL 2024 triumph, due to knee injuries.

RCB were further depleted by the withdrawal of Sophie Devine (mental health break) and Kate Cross (back injury). Despite the absence of their five main players, RCB managed to chase down 202 against the Gujarat Giants to start their title defence in style.

Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh slammed an unbeaten 26-ball 64, while Kanika Ahuja’s 30 not out and Ellyse Perry’s 57 ensured RCB set a new record for the highest successful chase in WPL’s history. RCB will next face two-time runners-up Delhi Capitals in Vadodara on Monday.