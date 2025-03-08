WPL 2025: We were probably 10-15 runs short, says DC coach on loss against GG

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Lisa Keightley feels that her side fell 10-15 runs short against Gujarat Giants which led to a five-wicket loss in the WPL 2025 match on Friday.

Captain Meg Lanning's remarkable 92-run knock off 57 balls went in vain as Gujarat Giants chased down the 178-run target in what was a tightly fought contest.

Reflecting on the match, Lisa Keightley said, "Gujarat Giants played really well and bowled well throughout the middle overs and restricted us to a lesser total. We were probably 10-15 runs short. Had we scored around 190, we would have been above par score at this ground."

"We were surely in the game for a very long time, but they batted well, and held their nerve at the end to clinch the win," she added.

Praising skipper Lanning, Keightley said, "It just shows what a quality player Meg Lanning is. It's exciting to see her still playing the game and enjoying it the way she does. She loves coming to India and being part of the WPL. She goes with the flow. From what I see at the moment, she is a very happy Meg who loves the game and tries to help her teammates with anything they need."

Having played all of their league matches, Delhi Capitals sit at the top of the points table with 10 points. Gujarat Giants have eight points with a game in hand while Mumbai Indians also have eight points with two matches remaining. While Delhi have secured a playoff spot, it is yet to be decided whether they will advance directly to the final or play in the playoff.

The playoff will take place on March 13, and the final will be held on March 15 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.